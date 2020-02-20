Celebrity Millennium to Operate Revenue Sailings for Military, First Responders
Celebrity Cruises is making the most of its canceled Asia cruises aboard Celebrity Millennium amid the coronavirus outbreak by rewarding military personnel and first responders in more ways than one.
Travel Weekly reports that the redeployed ship, which departed Singapore on February 14, will operate a series of revenue sailings and donate the proceeds to the military and first responders in addition to offering free sailings for qualifying personnel.
The news comes just days after Royal Caribbean confirmed the ship would reposition to the West Coast of the U.S. to host a series of free "Cruising for Heroes" sailings in support of California firefighters, other first responders and veterans throughout March and April.
The newly-renovated Celebrity Millennium will sail three four-day cruises and one five-day cruise for revenue that will be donated to charity and will also offer four two-night sailings to first responders, active military, veterans and their families.
Itinerary details are still being worked out.
Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo told Travel Weekly that the cruise line worked with its deployment team, travel advisors and other relevant authorities to develop a successful backup plan, which allows the company to "do some good with a situation that is not so good."
