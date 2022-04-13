Celebrity Slates “Goop at Sea” Sailing With Founder Gwyneth Paltrow
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Theresa Norton April 13, 2022
Celebrity Cruises has scheduled a wellness retreat at sea with lifestyle brand Goop and its founder, Gwyneth Paltrow.
The sailing on Celebrity Beyond will feature Goop’s wellness practitioners and an appearance by Paltrow. The nine-night cruise will sail on the Celebrity Beyond from Barcelona on Sept. 24, 2022.
Extending the partnership between the companies that began in early 2020, some of Goop’s products, including the Goopglow and Goopgenes collections, will be available on Celebrity Beyond.
Paltrow will continue as Celebrity’s well-being advisor, and Paltrow and the Goop team will continue to curate wellness offerings for Celebrity ships, including on-demand wellness classes on stateroom TVs, a detox smoothie and fitness tools for AquaClass staterooms.
Kiki Koroshetz, Goop’s vice president of content, will continue her role in Celebrity’s Women in Wellness program, which brings together female leaders in the wellness industry.
The “Goop at Sea” sailing will feature a live interview hosted by Paltrow with a top wellness expert, where she will also answer audience questions. The special sailing also will include Goop practitioner-led sessions focused on enhancing the mind, body and soul; pop-up tastings, product trials, massages and more; and Goop curated gifts and surprises.
The cruise is on sale now, prices starting at $750 for suite accommodations in The Retreat.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on Celebrity Cruises, Mediterranean, Barcelona, France, Italy
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS