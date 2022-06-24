Celebrity’s Entire Fleet Back in Service on June 25
Claudette Covey June 24, 2022
The return of Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Infinity to service on June 25 will mark the full return of the line’s 15-ship fleet.
The ship’s resumption of service will commemorate another milestone: the full return of parent company Royal Caribbean Group’s 63 ships to service.
Celebrity Infinity's return to service will take place nearly a year after Celebrity Edge made its return to service on June 26, 2021.
“This sailing not only caps an incredible journey but sets a course for a whole new world of infinite possibilities for our brand and for cruise travel,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.
“The future is very bright, thanks to the time, effort, and love that the team has poured into bringing our entire fleet back.
“Seeing the beautiful Celebrity Infinity sail out of Port Everglades will be an emotional moment for everyone at Celebrity Cruises, especially our crew, who have waited so long to welcome guests aboard, once again.”
Celebrity Infinity is set to sail on a seven-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary, with calls at ports in The Bahamas, Turks & Caicos and the Dominican Republic.
The ship will then operate alternating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries with calls at Bimini or Nassau, Bahamas and Key West, Fla. on all cruises.
Eastern Caribbean itineraries will call at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, while Western Caribbean cruises will feature Belize City, Belize, and Cozumel, Mexico.
