Celestyal Cruises Removes COVID Vaccination and Recovery Requirements
Patrick Clarke October 11, 2022
Celestyal Cruises has announced the immediate removal of COVID-19 vaccination and recovery certificate requirements following the Greek National Committee of Public Health’s recent relaxation of restrictions on cruise passengers.
The cruise line, which specializes in sailings to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, will continue to require guests to test ahead of their cruise for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Pre-embarkation testing options include a rapid antigen test taken up to 48 hours before embarkation or a PCR test obtained up to 72 hours before embarkation.
Last month, Celestyal announced that all sailings commencing on or after March 2, 2023, will no longer require a pre-embarkation test nor proof of valid vaccination or recovery certificates unless required by local regulations. Nonetheless, all crew members will continue to be fully vaccinated and the cruise line continues to encourage guests aged 12 and over to be fully vaccinated.
"The health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve is our top priority and we continue to monitor and adjust to the evolving global situation," Celestyal’s chief commercial officer, Leslie Peden, said in a statement. "Our crew will continue to maintain our stringent hygiene protocols based upon the most up-to-date guidelines from the European Healthy Gateways, CLIA and Greek health authorities. We look forward to welcoming all guests for the immersive experience that we are known for and to exploring the unique destinations of the Greek Islands and Eastern Mediterranean."
