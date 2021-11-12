Last updated: 05:17 PM ET, Fri November 12 2021

Central Holidays Reveals Newest Ultra-Luxe Nile River Cruise Ship

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Central Holidays Laurie Baratti November 12, 2021

Central Holidays, Nebu, Nile River, Egypt, river cruise, Sakarra, SGI
Central Holidays' HS Nebu on the Nile River, Egypt. (photo courtesy of Central Holidays)

Central Holidays has just announced the debut of its newest five-star cruise ship, the HS Nebu, which stands to raise the bar when it comes to Nile River cruising. Nebu’s addition to the Central Holidays fleet raises its number to 11 total vessels.

The new, ultra-luxe, river cruise ship was specifically designed to satisfy the tastes of the North American markets, full of astonishing features and incredible amenities to assure guests’ complete comfort and convenience. Constructed to the highest safety standards, Nebu features spacious staterooms, complete with French balconies, plush linens, onboard Wi-Fi and much more.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Norwegian Epic

NCL Launches Biggest Sale Ever, Opens Largest Number of...

Best Destinations to See Animals in the Wild - 5

Adventure World Travel Makes Its US Debut

Enchanted Princess interior, Enchanted Princess

Princess Unveils Photos of New Enchanted Princess Ship

Contiki

Contiki Is Offering 20% Savings on Its New Trips to Europe

Nebu features 40 suites spanning four classes, all of which are the largest size for their respective categories currently sailing the Nile River. There are 33 standard suites measuring 301 square feet (roughly 100 square feet bigger than you’ll find on other Nile vessels), which include French balconies. Two executive suites boast a cabin size of 452 square feet each, complete with French balconies. There are also four single suites measuring 205 square feet each and one Owner’s Suite, sized 764 square feet that comes with a full balcony.

Onboard, guests will find various, exquisite dining options available in the Main Dining Room, Lounge Bar, Sundeck and live chef station. Cruisegoers will also appreciate the ship’s outdoor swimming pool available bar service. Nebu also features the largest spa on the Nile River, along with a well-equipped fitness center.

“It is an extremely exciting time to be part of this expansion into Egypt as travelers look forward to heading out on the travel adventures of their lives after the past year-and-a-half pent up,” said Mayye Osman, Central Holidays’ newly appointed Manager of Egypt Product Development. “Our Nebu cruise itineraries allow travelers to become part of the culture, history, ambiance, and everyday life of each place visited. Whether opting for a three-, four-, or seven-day sailing, travelers will revel in a meticulously planned cruise and land vacation in Egypt, an in-depth destination experience, all of our advanced safety and cleanliness protocols, the best service and an unsurpassed insider's perspective when they travel with Central Holidays!”

Executive Suite, Central Holidays, Nile, Egypt, river cruise, Nebu, Sakarra, SGI
Executive Suite aboard Central Holidays' Nile River cruise ship, HS Nebu. (photo courtesy of Central Holidays)

“We are thrilled to demonstrate our commitment to travel in Egypt and to the U.S. travel market with this investment that sets a new standard of luxury in Nile River cruising,” said Baher Ghabbour, Chairman and CEO of Central Holidays’ parent company, Sakarra Group International (SGI). Building on our legacy on the Nile nearly 50 years strong, our revolutionary new river cruise vessel features unparalleled modernity with traditionally inspired touches that transport guests both literally and figuratively to the lands of ancient pharaohs, golden-clad tombs, and legendary pyramids—all while sailing in the lap of luxury.”

For more information, visit centralholidays.com.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Central Holidays, Egypt

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Reveals Name, Base of New Ship and Restart Date for...

Carnival Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line to Sail Year-Round From Port Everglades

Travel Industry Leaders Reflect on Richard Fain’s Legacy

Royal Caribbean Announced Bahamian Paratriathlete as New Ship’s Godmother

The Legacy of Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS