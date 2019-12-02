Chicago’s First Lady Cruises Announces Expansion
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff December 02, 2019
Growing tourism in Chicago has led to expansion plans for Chicago’s First Lady Cruises.
The newest addition to its custom luxury fleet will be Chicago’s Emerald Lady, a 250-passenger vessel set to arrive in May 2020.
U.S.-made steel vessel is being constructed by Burger Boat Company and will provide an additional 100 seats for the 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m departures of the Chicago Architecture Foundation Center (CAFC) River Cruise.
Crystal Cruises Unveils 10 New Ocean Getaways for 2019-20Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Why Cruise Lines Are Hot for the BahamasCruise Line & Cruise Ship
63 Days, $165 Million Later – Meet the New Oasis of the...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Chicago’s First Lady Cruises will also be able to expand its Twilight Cruise, which will now include departures every summer Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Additional tour times will be available throughout the 2020 cruise season.
“With over 58 million people visiting Chicago last year, it’s important for us to grow with our city to ensure we’re providing the best possible experience for Chicagoland residents and tourists,” said Holly Agra, CEO and president of Chicago’s First Lady Cruises. “Chicago’s Emerald Lady will help us meet the popular demand for the CAFC River Cruise now and will help provide more guests with our luxury private charter experience in the years ahead.”
Chicago’s First Lady Cruises is committed to connecting tourists to Chicago’s rich architectural history and the arrival of Chicago’s Emerald Lady will expand ticket inventory by up to 30 percent. Chicago’s Emerald Lady is a sister ship to Chicago’s Classic Lady and Chicago’s Leading Lady, and the seventh vessel to join Chicago’s First Lady Cruises’ fleet of passenger yachts.
The CAFC River Cruise season will launch in March 2020. Chicago’s Emerald Lady will be available for private charters beginning in 2021.
For more information on Chicago
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS