CLIA Announces Opening of Brazilian Cruise Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood March 04, 2022
The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and Brazilian Association of Maritime Cruises announced the country’s cruise season would begin on March 5, with sailings scheduled through April 18.
CLIA officials also revealed 2022-2023 season is scheduled to begin in October.
The 19 voyages sailing to Brazilian destinations early this year include eight destinations in Santa Catarina, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The areas are currently implementing strict safety protocols to protect the health of travelers and locals.
Some of the guidelines in place in Brazil include proof of vaccination for passengers and crew members, pre-embarkation testing, random onboard testing, reduced capacity, mask mandates, sanitization requirements and more.
The cruise ships serving Brazil will have the medical, isolation and quarantine facilities onboard and extensive response plans to prevent any burden on ports or communities if coronavirus cases are confirmed during a sailing.
The last cruise season in Brazil (2019-2020) generated billions in income for the economy and created around 34,000 jobs.
Last month, the Brazilian Health Agency, ANVISA, revised its entry requirements for international travelers, now requiring children over five from countries that have begun vaccinating children to provide proof of vaccination upon entry.
In early February, United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) launched a full Global Entry arrangement with the Government of Brazil (GOB). The move came after a limited pilot program launched in November 2019, and will increase the number of Brazilian citizens eligible for Global Entry and includes those entering the U.S. for tourism and certain business purposes.
