Last updated: 11:34 AM ET, Wed February 02 2022

Coast Guard Investigating Royal Caribbean's Role in SpaceX Launch Scrub

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Rich Thomaselli February 02, 2022

Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas
Aerial of the cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas. (photo courtesy Royal Caribbean)

The United States Coast Guard said Monday it is officially looking into why the world’s third-largest cruise ship sailed into waters it should not have been in on Sunday, January 30, causing the cancellation of a SpaceX rocket launch from nearby Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas apparently sailed into the ‘exclusion zone’ of where the SpaceX rocket would have traveled off the east coast of Florida after launch, according to Florida Today newspaper.

When officials at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station realized the ship’s position, they scrubbed the launch minutes before the scheduled 6:11 p.m. liftoff.

"We can confirm the cruise ship was Harmony of the Seas. The Coast Guard is actively investigating Sunday’s cruise ship incursion and postponement of the SpaceX launch,” U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson David Micallef said in a statement. "Our primary concern is the safety of mariners at sea, and we will continue to work with our federal, state and local port partners to ensure safe and navigable waterways.”

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson did not respond to a request comment.

All cruise ships and airlines should have received a Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) and Notices to Mariners (NOTMAR) statement sent out in early January by Space Force Maj. Jonathan Szul.

"The 2022 launch pace is going to be exceptionally busy, with up to five polar, and seven total launches, projected for the month of January alone," Szul said according to Florida Today. "Due to the unique southerly trajectories, there will be a larger potential impact to air and sea traffic along the southeast coast of Florida. We ask that all pilots and mariners double-check their Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) and Notices to Mariners (NOTMAR) to ensure they are fully aware of all pending launch activities in this historic month on the Space Coast.”

Port Canaveral Chief Executive Officer John Murray called the incursion by the Harmony of the Seas an anomaly.

"Port Canaveral fully supports the space industry in our region. This, unfortunately, was an isolated incident that happened outside of our control,” Murray said. “The Coast Guard is conducting a full investigation, and we look forward to continuing to work with them and our space partners to ensure the continued success of this important enterprise.”

Rich Thomaselli
