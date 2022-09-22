Costa Cruises Updates COVID-19 Requirements
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Costa Cruises Claudette Covey September 22, 2022
Costa Cruises updated and simplified its COVID-19 requirements for Mediterranean, Caribbean and United Arab Emirates itineraries, which take effect for cruises departing on or after Oct. 8, 2022.
Fully vaccinated passengers will no longer be required to undergo pre-cruise testing while unvaccinated guests will be able to sail with proof of a negative pre-embarkation antigen or PCR test.
Costa Cruises defines “fully vaccinated” as two doses and one booster; two doses and recovered; one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a booster; or recovery and one Johnson & Johnson dose.
The line defines “partially vaccinated” as two doses; one dose plus recovery; or “recovery plus one dose
On Mediterranean cruises up to 14 nights – with the exception of Greece – pre-cruise testing is not required for fully vaccinated guests. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated passengers are required to provide negative antigen or molecular PCR taken within 48 hours of embarkation.
“All cruises in Greece continue to be available only to fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated and recovered guests who have provided a negative antigen or PCR test taken within 48 hours of embarkation,” Costa Cruises said.
“For cruises visiting Morocco, guests who are not fully vaccinated will be required to take an additional COVID-19 test on board 48 hours prior to entry into the country.”
For Caribbean itineraries of up to 14 nights, pre-cruise testing is no longer required for fully vaccinated guests. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated passengers are required to show proof of negative antigen or PCR tests taken within 48 hours of embarkation.
“Unvaccinated guests looking to enjoy shore excursions in Barbados, St. Vincent and St. Maarten will need a negative antigen or PCR test performed 24 or 48 hours prior to the ship's arrival,” Costa said. “The tests can be done on board Costa ships for an additional charge.”
For United Arab Emirates itineraries, “Oman and Qatar are currently available only to fully vaccinated guests, with no pre-embarkation testing required, the line said.
“As one of the first cruise lines to resume sailing after the lockdown, Costa Cruises has proven the effectiveness of its stringent COVID-19 protocols and procedures for more than a year,” said Scott Knutson, vice president of sales and trade marketing for Costa Cruises North America.
“Now, with the general easing of pandemic restrictions across the cruise and travel industries, we are taking prudent steps to remove some of the burdens and barriers to taking a Costa cruise in our most popular markets.”
Full vaccination requirements for Mediterranean, Caribbean and United Arab Emirates cruises apply to passengers 12 and older; pre-embarkation testing requirements for passengers 5 and older.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Costa Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS