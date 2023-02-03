Couples Can Set Sail Aboard 'The Love Boat' This Valentine’s Day
There’s an air of romance on the sea breeze this February. Although Valentine’s Day is now, in fact, just a couple of weeks away, there’s still time to surprise your special someone with the ultimate gift: a quixotic cruise vacation.
Sailing aboard "The Love Boat" a.k.a. a Princess Cruises vessel, you and your beloved can fall in love all over again, sharing unforgettable moments as a couple while exploring some of the world’s most enviable exotic destinations.
You’ll also have ample opportunities to celebrate all things amorous during your time spent at sea. Valentine’s Day cruises will feature a special onboard atmosphere, featuring hearts, flowers and other special touches in place throughout the ship.
While onboard, guests can hand-make cards for their Valentines, send singing telegrams, watch a selection of favorite rom-coms on the giant "Movies Under the Stars" screen and more. For couples who really want to go big on their cruise, there’s also the option to renew their vows available with multiple package options.
Princess Cruises' Head of Culinary Arts, Chef Rudi Sodamin, calls food "the international language of love" and he has accordingly created a collection of romantic menu items to be featured aboard all of Princess’ ships on February 14. Such special offerings are set to include:
— Tuna and Salmon Tartare with Curry/Wasabi Mayonnaise and Pink Relish
— Beef Tournedos and Shrimp, or Risotto with Butternut Squash and Arugula
— Princess Heart of Love (Chocolate Mousse)
— Sweetheart Sugar Cookies and Chocolate-Dipped Fruit
Likewise, celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd has come up with a special pair of love-inspired cocktails for the occasion: for those with a sweet tooth, the "Chocolate Martini" and, for those who prefer something fiery, the "Sweet Revenge."
Available Valentine's Day cruises include:
— February 4: Seven-Day Mexican Riviera (Roundtrip Los Angeles) on Discovery Princess
— February 5: 14-Day Caribbean East/West Adventurer (Roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale) on Regal Princess
— February 10: 15-Day Hawaiian Islands (Roundtrip San Francisco) on Royal Princess
