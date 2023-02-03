Last updated: 12:26 PM ET, Fri February 03 2023

Couples Can Set Sail Aboard 'The Love Boat' This Valentine’s Day

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Laurie Baratti February 03, 2023

Princess Cruises, Valentine's Day, The Love Boat
Enjoy special goodies when you celebrate Valentine's Day on 'The Love Boat.' (photo courtesy of Princess Cruises)

There’s an air of romance on the sea breeze this February. Although Valentine’s Day is now, in fact, just a couple of weeks away, there’s still time to surprise your special someone with the ultimate gift: a quixotic cruise vacation.

Sailing aboard "The Love Boat" a.k.a. a Princess Cruises vessel, you and your beloved can fall in love all over again, sharing unforgettable moments as a couple while exploring some of the world’s most enviable exotic destinations.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Valentine's Day
Amtrak

Amtrak Launches Valentine's Day Buy One, Get One Free Sale

Couple Romance Love

New Valentine's Day Travel Report Finds Flight Deals and...

glamping

Romantic Unique Getaways for Valentine’s Day

Valentine

Valentine’s Day Travel Deals To Save While Splurging...

You’ll also have ample opportunities to celebrate all things amorous during your time spent at sea. Valentine’s Day cruises will feature a special onboard atmosphere, featuring hearts, flowers and other special touches in place throughout the ship.

While onboard, guests can hand-make cards for their Valentines, send singing telegrams, watch a selection of favorite rom-coms on the giant "Movies Under the Stars" screen and more. For couples who really want to go big on their cruise, there’s also the option to renew their vows available with multiple package options.

Princess Cruises' Head of Culinary Arts, Chef Rudi Sodamin, calls food "the international language of love" and he has accordingly created a collection of romantic menu items to be featured aboard all of Princess’ ships on February 14. Such special offerings are set to include:

— Tuna and Salmon Tartare with Curry/Wasabi Mayonnaise and Pink Relish

— Beef Tournedos and Shrimp, or Risotto with Butternut Squash and Arugula

— Princess Heart of Love (Chocolate Mousse)

— Sweetheart Sugar Cookies and Chocolate-Dipped Fruit

Likewise, celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd has come up with a special pair of love-inspired cocktails for the occasion: for those with a sweet tooth, the "Chocolate Martini" and, for those who prefer something fiery, the "Sweet Revenge."

Available Valentine's Day cruises include:

— February 4: Seven-Day Mexican Riviera (Roundtrip Los Angeles) on Discovery Princess

— February 5: 14-Day Caribbean East/West Adventurer (Roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale) on Regal Princess

— February 10: 15-Day Hawaiian Islands (Roundtrip San Francisco) on Royal Princess

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Princess Cruises, Hawaii, Mexico, Caribbean

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
No 2 ss Rotterdam II

Holland America Line Celebrates 150th Anniversary

Holland America Line

A New Look at the Sun Princess’s Inside Spaces

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Unique New Asia Cruises

Disney Cruise Line Announces Return of Pixar Day at Sea and Marvel Day at Sea in Early 2024

Hurtigruten Expeditions Offers 2-for-1 Deal to Support Galápagos Wildlife

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS