Cruise Lines Cancel Scheduled Stops in Russia, Ukraine

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood February 25, 2022

Tourists in St Petersburg, Russia
Tourists in St Petersburg, Russia. (photo courtesy of ArtMarie/iStock Unreleased)

Several cruise lines have altered or canceled scheduled sailings that included stops in Russia and Ukraine due to the ongoing war.

According to Reuters.com, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced all of its brands—which includes NCL, Oceania and Regent—with sailings scheduled to visit St Petersburg have been altered, with new stops to be announced soon.

Viking and Atlas Ocean Voyages also revealed they would remove St Petersburg from itineraries, with the latter replacing the Russian city with alternative ports in Finland and Estonia this summer.

“With unrest in Eastern Europe, we have adjusted our voyages,” Atlas President Alberto Aliberti said. “Guests will enjoy these unique and rarely visited destinations and immersive shore excursions to take in the rich cultures and breathtaking vistas of the Baltic.”

Regent Seven Seas Cruises was the cruise line forced to change the most stops planned for Russia, which included visits to the Solovetsky Islands, Arkhangelsk, Murmansk and St. Petersburg, as well as Odessa, Ukraine.

Oceania officials said Russian and Ukrainian ports would be removed from 2022 itineraries, while Viking River Cruises canceled all 2022 departures from Kyiv, Black Sea and Bucharest, Romania.

“We are currently evaluating itineraries that call in Russia in 2022, which will require modifications,” a Viking spokesperson told Cruise Critic. “When necessary changes are made, Viking Customer Relations will notify all impacted guests and their travel advisors.”

As a result of the Russian attack, Ukraine State Air Traffic Services Enterprise announced the nation’s airspace was closed to civilian flights and air traffic services were suspended. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) also said airspace within 100 nautical miles of Ukrainian borders could pose safety risks to civilian flights.

