Cruise Ship Collides With WWII Destroyer Escort in New York
A Dutch Apple Cruises ship sustained minor damage when it collided with a decommissioned World War II destroyer escort during a sightseeing tour on the Hudson River in Albany, New York on Tuesday.
According to the Times Union, the Dutch Apple II struck the USS Slater while trying to dock when an error using the transmission throttle caused the engine to come out of gear. High winds compounded the error, leading to the ship to quickly drift.
No injuries were reported. However, the U.S. Coast Guard prevented the cruise ship from carrying any passengers until the incident was investigated.
"We were instructed to not carry passengers until the U.S. Coast Guard came to do an inspection. Which is standard procedure after any incident," a Dutch Apple Cruises spokesperson told Fox News in a statement. "After our USCG inspection yesterday, it was deemed that there was an error using the transmission throttle, which caused the engine to come out of gear while trying to dock."
"This, combined with very high winds, caused the boat to quickly drift into the USS Slater. The U.S. Coast Guard has deemed the Dutch Apple to be in perfect working condition, no engine or transmission issues and no structural damage," the cruise line added. "Only superficial damage was assessed to the boarding doors, which have already been replaced. They also gave us clearance to begin operations again as of yesterday. We have already been out on three cruises since then and have resumed normal operations."
The USS Slater currently serves as a historical museum offering tours April through November.
