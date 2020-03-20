Cruise Ship Crews Vow to Return to the Oceans
March 20, 2020
Crews on cruise ships at standstill around the world are publicly vowing to return.
What appears to be the first public vow was by the crew on Princess Cruises' Sky Princess, now docked at Port Everglades. In an amazing show, they lit up stateroom lights so the ship's exterior displays their vow: “We Will Be Back.”
The crew also hung a banner in the Piazza with a similar message: “#PrincessProud. #Wewillbeback.” It was posted on Facebook and received 2,500 comments and shared almost 1,000 times.“Our hearts are full of gratitude as we read your messages of support from near and far,” Princess wrote on its Facebook page. “We will continue to share updates and respond to questions as our teams continue working to ensure a safe return home for guests and teammates, and look forward to welcoming you aboard again soon.”
Ken Muskat, executive vice president and COO at MSC Cruises USA, posted a similar image on Twitter. Translated from Italian, the message says "Everything will be fine."
Everything Will Be Fine @MSCTruePartners @MSCCruisesUSA #cruiseindustrystrong pic.twitter.com/CM2Pdf2naq— Ken Muskat (@KenMuskat) March 19, 2020
Another message was broadcast from the Carnival Breeze and shared on Twitter by influencer Keri Lyn Renner:
This brought tears to my eyes— Keri Lyn Renner (@SheSaved) March 20, 2020
What a great message from Carnival and it’s shipboard teams. Thinking of all of my @CarnivalCruise friends and the amazing Carnival family
Sending them all the best wishes and we can't wait to get back to sailing again.@CarnivalPR #WeWillBeBack pic.twitter.com/GfiJB7ErGn
The cruise industry may be down right now, but these attitudes show a determination to rebound as quickly as possible.
