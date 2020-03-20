Last updated: 02:06 PM ET, Fri March 20 2020

Cruise Ship Crews Vow to Return to the Oceans

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton March 20, 2020

Sky Princess lit up
The Sky Princess crew vows to return sailing. (Courtesy of Princess Cruises)

Crews on cruise ships at standstill around the world are publicly vowing to return.

What appears to be the first public vow was by the crew on Princess Cruises' Sky Princess, now docked at Port Everglades. In an amazing show, they lit up stateroom lights so the ship's exterior displays their vow: “We Will Be Back.”

The crew also hung a banner in the Piazza with a similar message: “#PrincessProud. #Wewillbeback.” It was posted on Facebook and received 2,500 comments and shared almost 1,000 times.“Our hearts are full of gratitude as we read your messages of support from near and far,” Princess wrote on its Facebook page. “We will continue to share updates and respond to questions as our teams continue working to ensure a safe return home for guests and teammates, and look forward to welcoming you aboard again soon.”

Ken Muskat, executive vice president and COO at MSC Cruises USA, posted a similar image on Twitter. Translated from Italian, the message says "Everything will be fine."

Another message was broadcast from the Carnival Breeze and shared on Twitter by influencer Keri Lyn Renner:

The cruise industry may be down right now, but these attitudes show a determination to rebound as quickly as possible.

For more information on Fort Lauderdale

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison

Carnival Corporation Chairman Addresses Coronavirus in Video...

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Corp. Offers Cruise Ships as Temporary Hospitals

Port of Honolulu Turns Away Two Cruise Ships

Quantum of the Seas to Sail Alaskan Itineraries in Summer 2021

Hurtigruten Suspends Operations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS