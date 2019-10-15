Cruise Through the Remarkable Cape Verde Archipelago With Variety Cruises
WHY IT RATES: Cruisers will enjoy beautiful landscapes, cultural experiences and pleasant weather when traveling on one of Variety Cruises' Cape Verde Archipelago itineraries. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Starting November 2020, Variety Cruises is offering guests the journey of a lifetime sailing through the Cape Verde Archipelago aboard the mega yacht, Harmony V.
Embrace the unique mix of African and Portuguese culture while island hopping through Cape Verde’s picturesque volcanic and mountainous landscape. Setting sail from Sal, Palmeira, guests can immediately begin relaxing in the 70-degree year-round climate while taking in the endless clear waters.
During this eight-day voyage, Variety Cruises, with an onboard naturalist, offers an exceptional itinerary to provide guests with an immersive experience, a beautiful blend of Cape Verde’s culture, cuisine, architecture, history and customs.
Sail through the Atlantic to discover the islands of Sal, Boa Vista, Santiago, Fogo, Sao Vicente and Santo Antao. Variety Cruises offers guests the opportunity to take optional excursions on each island or to explore the islands on their own.
Variety Cruises offers the small ship advantage of visiting ports that large cruise ships cannot access, offering more life-enriching journeys that focus on cultural immersion. On board the Harmony V, guests enjoy incredible local cuisines crafted by the onboard chefs, as well as personalized attention with an almost 2-1 passenger /crew ratio.
Itinerary Highlights
—Palmeira, Sal: Embark and disembark at the port of Palmeira, enjoy the laid back, bright environment.
—Sal Rei, Boa Vista: Explore the beautiful beaches, colorful villages, ceramic artisans and local lifestyle.
—Praia, Santiago: The largest island, and site of Cidade Velha, the first colonial city built in the tropics.
—Sao Felipe, Fogo: Site of Fogo Volcano, venture to the crater's edge to the village of Chã das Caldeiras.
—Mindelo, Sao Vicente: Explore one of the most well-preserved colonial cities and cultural centers in Cape Verde, Mindelo.
—Porto Novo, Santo Antao: Safari through the volcanic landscapes and isolated village of Lagedos.
For more information please call your local travel agent or Variety Cruises at 1-800-319-7776 or visit www.varietycruises.com.
SOURCE: Variety Cruises press release.
