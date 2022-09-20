Cruise Travel Is Growing in Mexico
September 20, 2022
Mexico received 1,517 cruises from January to July 2022, representing a solid recovery since the pandemic's beginning.
A total of 3.6 million cruise passengers arrived in Mexico in the same period.
The first seven months of 2022 represented Mexico with a foreign exchange income of USD 271.7 million and a tourist average expenditure of USD 75, exceeding 18.2% of what was registered in the same period of 2021 (USD 63.5).
According to Mexico's secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, the ports that received the highest number of cruise passengers were: Cozumel and Mahahual, in Quintana Roo; Ensenada, Baja California; Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur; Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco; and Mazatlan, Sinaloa; which represented 95.3% of the total passengers.
He also explained that in the first seven months of the year, Cozumel, Quintana Roo, registered 645 arrivals with almost 1.5 million passengers; while Mahahual, Quintana Roo, had 296 arrivals, with 670,208 cruise passengers.
From January to July 2022, Ensenada, Baja California, registered the arrival of 177 cruise ships, in which 347,615 passengers arrived, and 124 boats arrived in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, with a total of 254,832 passengers.
On the other hand, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, registered the arrival of 97 cruise ships and 215,102 passengers, while in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, 78 arrivals and 190,143 cruise passengers.
