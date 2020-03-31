Cruise Workers Share Behind the Scenes Look at Empty Ships on Social Media
As more and more cruise lines suspend sailings into May in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), cruise ship crew members are finding themselves with additional downtime and plenty of extra space.
Many have been busy encouraging disappointed travelers to remain patient as the cruise industry will undoubtedly return in the near future.
Others have been busy practicing responsible social distancing with their co-workers.
Your #CruiseCrew is practicing social distancing while enjoying some fresh air and exercise on deck. Thank you all for choosing to #stayhome and stay safe so that we can all sail again together soon! pic.twitter.com/8oumRgCJE7— Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (@BPCruiseLine) March 27, 2020
The canceled voyages also mean our beloved crew members aren't short on awesome views.
Plus, no passengers mean crew members have more room to roam and opportunities to experience some of their ship's amenities for themselves.
Much like the travel and tourism industry as a whole, the cruise business has proven resilient throughout the years and is poised to thrive once again in a post-pandemic world.
