Crystal Announces Marketing Collaboration With CBS
February 05, 2020
Expanding its reach to a wider audience, Crystal has announced a new partnership with CBS and several of its media channels. The company is sponsoring the “Top of the Hour” Newscast of CBS Radio’s on-the-hour news broadcast hosted by Norah O’Donnell, which reaches 6 million listeners.
Additionally, Crystal sponsors the “Mobituaries with Mo Rocca” podcast that is promoted on-air during CBS Sunday Morning, the most-watched Sunday morning news program with a viewership of 5.69 million.
The 16-episode podcast features in-depth discussions of historical figures and things that have shaped society, garnering a projected 10 million downloads for its second season in 2020 and inspiring the best-selling book of the same name, released in November 2019.
“As our company has grown and diversified over the past few years, so too has the segment of luxury travelers who are choosing to sail with Crystal brand experiences around the world,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales. “The viewers and listeners to these fantastic CBS programs are savvy and discerning, mirroring the sense of inquisitiveness and exploration Crystal guests share. This partnership is an exciting opportunity to connect with our audience on platforms that inform and enlighten, just as travel does.”
Since 2015, Crystal’s portfolio has grown from the two most award-wining luxury ocean ships in the world under Crystal Cruises to now also include Crystal Yacht Cruises with boutique yacht Crystal Esprit, Crystal River Cruises’ fleet of four new-build ships and the upcoming Crystal Expedition Cruises’ PC6-designated yacht Crystal Endeavor.
With the launch of each new brand experience, Crystal has catered to another facet of the broad worldwide audience of luxury travelers, as every Crystal Experience offers a distinctly unique atmosphere and selection of itineraries, though all offer the consistently superb standard of luxury and personalized service for which Crystal is known.
“We’re delighted to connect our 6 million + passionate and engaged listeners with Crystal Radio. It has always been a lean-in medium, especially the appointment listening we deliver with the CBS News Top of the Hour Newscast,” said Craig N. Swagler, vice president & general manager for CBS News Radio Network. “That kind of attentive engagement creates a perfect environment for our partners at Crystal.”
Looking ahead into 2020, additional elements of the collaboration will be announced.
