Crystal Announces New Transatlantic Voyage on Symphony
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Theresa Norton September 29, 2021
Crystal Cruises has announced a new 11-night transatlantic voyage from Miami to Lisbon aboard Crystal Symphony departing March 26, 2022.
The voyage will call at Cruz Bay, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, before setting off on its Atlantic crossing, which features nine days at sea. The Symphony’s “Transatlantic Indulgence” opened for reservations on Sept. 29.
All-inclusive cruise fares start at $1,999 per guest, including Book Now Savings of $1,000 when booked by Nov. 3, 2021. Returning guests will get 2.5 percent Crystal Society Savings. Travelers with future cruise credits and future cruise payments may redeem them on this sailing. All guests will pay reduced deposits of 15 percent and an extended final payment date of 60 days prior to sailing.
Crystal Cruises offers an all-inclusive experience with diverse enrichment options; Michelin-inspired dining in multiple specialty venues; and unlimited pours of fine wines, beers and premium spirits.
Crystal currently requires that all guests who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are to be fully inoculated at least 14 days before boarding its ships.
For more on the luxury line’s health protocols, click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Crystal Cruises, Miami, Lisbon, U.S. Virgin Islands
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS