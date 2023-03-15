Crystal Announces Return of Nobu Matsuhisa Restaurants
The new Crystal Cruises is bringing back the uber-popular Nobu Matsuhisa restaurant and sushi bar on two ships re-entering service later this year.
UMI UMA blends traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients. Signature entrees include Nobu-Style black cod, grilled Chilean sea bass, Wagyu beef filet steak, and fresh sushi.
“It wouldn’t be Crystal without having one of the most popular restaurants UMI UMA back on board when the new Crystal sets sail,” said Bernie Leypold, senior vice president-hotel operations of Crystal. “Crystal’s guests have come to know and love the exquisite offerings Chef Nobu has created specifically for UMI UMA, and we are so grateful for Crystal to be the only cruise line with a Nobu restaurant at sea.”
Guests will receive one complimentary reservation per person, per cruise, for sailings of 11 days or less. For longer sailings, two complimentary reservations will be included. Additional reservations may be confirmed when onboard for a nominal charge, subject to availability. Reservations will be required to dine at UMI UMA.
Crystal Serenity’s inaugural sailing will depart July 31 from Marseille for a Mediterranean cruise, and Crystal Symphony will depart on September 1 from Athens. The ships are scheduled to travel throughout the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Canada and New England, Alaska, the Caribbean, through the Panama Canal, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
Last year, A&K Travel Group acquired the Crystal brand and two vessels after the former company suspended operations in early 2022 amid financial problems with parent company Genting Hong Kong.
