Last updated: 11:22 AM ET, Wed March 15 2023

Crystal Announces Return of Nobu Matsuhisa Restaurants

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Theresa Norton March 15, 2023

UMI UMA Nobu restaurant on Crystal Serenity
This drawing shows UMI UMA restaurant by Chef Nobu Matsuhisaon Crystal Serenity. (Rendering courtesy of Crystal Cruises)

The new Crystal Cruises is bringing back the uber-popular Nobu Matsuhisa restaurant and sushi bar on two ships re-entering service later this year.

UMI UMA blends traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients. Signature entrees include Nobu-Style black cod, grilled Chilean sea bass, Wagyu beef filet steak, and fresh sushi.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Food and Drink
Pints of beer
Galley Bay Resort Antigua

Elite Island Resorts Offering Antigua and Barbuda Air Packages

Star Legend, Windstar cruises, Alaska, destinations, plane

Windstar Cruises to Launch New Whole-Food, Plant-Based Menu

Welcome to Las Vegas sign

gallery icon The Best Celebrity Driven Restaurants and Dining Experiences...

Delta Air Lines, flight attendant, crew, passengers, baby, infant, toddler, children, kids

Delta Reintroduces Special Kids' Menus To In-Flight Meal...

Wonder Woman Flight of Courage at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Six Flags Theme Parks Extend Beverage Partnership With Coca-Cola

“It wouldn’t be Crystal without having one of the most popular restaurants UMI UMA back on board when the new Crystal sets sail,” said Bernie Leypold, senior vice president-hotel operations of Crystal. “Crystal’s guests have come to know and love the exquisite offerings Chef Nobu has created specifically for UMI UMA, and we are so grateful for Crystal to be the only cruise line with a Nobu restaurant at sea.”

Guests will receive one complimentary reservation per person, per cruise, for sailings of 11 days or less. For longer sailings, two complimentary reservations will be included. Additional reservations may be confirmed when onboard for a nominal charge, subject to availability. Reservations will be required to dine at UMI UMA.

Crystal Serenity’s inaugural sailing will depart July 31 from Marseille for a Mediterranean cruise, and Crystal Symphony will depart on September 1 from Athens. The ships are scheduled to travel throughout the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Canada and New England, Alaska, the Caribbean, through the Panama Canal, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Last year, A&K Travel Group acquired the Crystal brand and two vessels after the former company suspended operations in early 2022 amid financial problems with parent company Genting Hong Kong.

For more information, click here.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Crystal Cruises, France, Mediterranean, Europe, Athens

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin’s Scuba Program Gets Guests Up Close To...

Paul Gauguin Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line Adds Alcohol-Free Alternatives to Popular Drinks

Celebrity Cruises Adds Pickleball to Nine Cruise Ships

British Virgin Islands Pacts with FCCA to Boost Cruise Calls

AmaWaterways Sets 2024 Dates For 'Soulful Epicurean Experience' Cruises

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS