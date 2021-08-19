Crystal Cruises Announces New Caribbean Sailings for Winter
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Lacey Pfalz August 19, 2021
Crystal Cruises will be sending its Crystal Symphony ship to the Caribbean this winter, sailing from late November through March 2022 on fourteen new seven-night itineraries, as well as two longer holiday itineraries, beginning at $1,999 per person.
Beginning November 26, the Crystal Symphony will depart from New York City to Nassau on the seven-night Bound for Paradise itinerary. Other itineraries include the Luxury Antilles Interlude, from Miami to San Juan, Puerto Rico; the Luxury Caribbean Kaleidoscope from San Juan to Miami; and the Blissful Bahamian Luxury itinerary, which sails round-trip from Miami.
The cruise ship will also sail on two holiday sailings. The 10-night Connoisseur’s Caribbean Holiday will sail on December 18 from Miami to St. Barts, St. Kitts, Antigua, Dominica, St. Maarten and St. John before returning to Miami.
The 11-night Tropical New Year’s Celebration departs on December 29 and travels from Miami to Bimini, San Salvador Island, Great Exuma, Ocho Rios and Port Royal before returning to Miami.
“There has never been a better time or opportunity to experience true luxury with the World’s Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal. “These destination-rich voyages to the Caribbean and Bahamas in the popular high season are a unique chance for travelers to take that Crystal cruise they’ve dreamed of and enjoy Crystal’s hallmark luxuries with close to home departures to idyllic islands that are a world way in terms of natural beauty and incredible experiences.”
Itineraries begin at $1,999 per guest, including up to $1,500 in Book Now Savings. All voyages include a $125 “As You Wish” shipboard credit per guest. Travelers with Future Cruise Credits and Future Cruise Payments can redeem these cruises. Guests who’d like to travel on back-to-back cruises departing from Miami can also save five percent. Those who book will receive an extended final payment date of 60 days prior to sailing.
For more information, please visit Crystal Cruises.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Crystal Cruises, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS