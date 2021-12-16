Crystal Expedition Adds New Spring Voyages
December 16, 2021
Crystal has added a series of 10- to 15-night voyages in Antarctica, South America and Europe to Crystal Endeavor’s spring 2022 schedule.
The new voyages will operate March 1 to April 29, 2022, collectively visiting 31 ports in nine countries across three continents. Crystal said the new voyages replace four cruises to West Africa “that have been canceled given ongoing uncertainty of the Omicron variant and its potential impact within the region.”
Following these new voyages, Crystal Endeavor will operate its previously announced schedule of voyages to Europe, Iceland and Greenland, including summer Arctic voyages, beginning April 29, 2022, before heading back for another season in Antarctica in November 2022.
“We wish to thank our valued guests and travel partners for their patience and understanding,” said Crystal President Jack Anderson. “We made these changes in an abundance of caution as the health, safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew are always our top priority.”
The new voyages include a 14-night voyage from Ushuaia to Buenos Aires, March 1-15, 2022. The “South Georgia Wildlife Expedition & Uruguay” voyage will spend four days exploring remote South Georgia with two Zodiac landings planned each day to encounter penguins, seals and more as well as a visit to the final resting place of famed explorer Ernest Shackleton. Then the cruise will visit Punta del Este and Montevideo, Uruguay. This voyage includes complimentary one-way chartered air from Miami to Ushuaia and a luxury pre-cruise hotel stay in Ushuaia.
A 15-night voyage from Buenos Aires to Santa Cruz de Tenerife March 15-30 calls at Montevideo and Punta del Este before an eight-day journey across the Atlantic followed by a visit to Sao Filipe (Fogo Island) in the Cape Verde Islands.
A 10-night cruise from Santa Cruz de Tenerife to Lisbon March 30-April 9 will visit Santa Cruz de la Palma, Puerto de la Estaca/El Hierro, San Sebastian de la Gomera, Puerto Del Rosario (overnight call), and Arrecife in the Canary Islands, followed by stops at Funchal (overnight call), Ilha De Porto Santo/Madeira and Lagos, Portugal.
A 10-night cruise from Lisbon to Barcelona April 9-19 will feature a call in Portimao, Portugal following a two-day visit in Seville, along with visits to Málaga, Alicante, Castellon de la Plana, Port de Soller and Mahon, Spain. This adventure includes the rare opportunity to cruise the Guadalquivir River through the Andalusian countryside and dock in the heart of Seville.
And, a 10-night cruise from Barcelona to Málaga April 19-29 will call at St. Tropez, France; Monte Carlo, Monaco (overnight call); Nice, France; Portofino, Italy; Bastia (Corsica), France; Porto Cervo (Sardinia), Italy; Ibiza and Málaga, Spain (overnight).
The 20,200-ton Crystal Endeavor has all-verandah, all butler-serviced suites; Michelin-inspired dining options including Umi Uma, a Japanese restaurant; Italian cuisine at Prego; 24-hour room service; the only casino on an expedition yacht; a glass-covered, two-story solarium with a pool and hot tub; and a full-service salon and spa with fitness center.
