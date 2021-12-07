Crystal Launches Savings on Cruises for Solo Travelers
Crystal Cruises is offering solo travelers a new way to save with its Zero Single Supplement promotion for fifteen of its Crystal Symphony voyages to the Caribbean and Mediterranean in 2022.
Fares begin at $2,299 per person with savings up to $4,000 off an ocean view stateroom. Solo guests can enjoy double occupancy rates without the supplement fee that solo travelers are usually charged on Crystal Cruises.
Guests should book direct or with a travel advisor by January 5, 2022, to receive the promotion. Select sailings also offer a $100 reduced deposit.
"Solo travelers are an important segment for Crystal and following our successful rollout of Solo Suites aboard Crystal Mozart that are available on all voyages also without a single supplement, we wanted to provide our solo ocean guests with the same opportunity to take advantage of the incredible value and convenience offered by this promotion,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales.
The promotion is available on seven-night voyages from Miami and San Juan on the Crystal Symphony from January through March 2022, as well as seven-, eight- and 10-night itineraries from Lisbon, London, Venice and Monte Carlo on the same ship from April through August 2022.
