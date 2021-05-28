Crystal River Cruises Returns This Fall
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff May 28, 2021
Crystal River Cruises will set sail in Europe once again.
“I am pleased to announce that plans are well underway to resume river cruising in Europe beginning August 29, 2021, as we are cautiously optimistic about the recent news from the European Union allowing entry for vaccinated travelers,” said Walter Littlejohn, senior vice president and managing director of Crystal River Cruises in a letter to travel agents.
Littlejohn cautioned that itineraries may look different upon reopening.
“The European Union’s recently approved protocol allowing leisure travel by vaccinated travelers was a necessary and welcome step toward the resumption of unfettered European river cruising,” Littlejohn wrote. “It is important to note the adoption of these protocols by the individual EU member states that impact our multi-country itineraries is a critical next step, as the member states ultimately control the borders.”
Crystal has developed new health and safety protocols onboard its ships to keep guests safe and healthy.
Through its Crystal Clean+ measures, guests and crew are required to be vaccinated; there is COVID-19 testing at embarkation; suites are set aside for isolation, if needed; HEPA filters are being employed; and more.
“On behalf of everyone at Crystal River Cruises, I want to thank all of you for your understanding during this transitionary time in travel,” said Littlejohn. “We are looking forward to welcoming your clients back onboard our beautiful river ships on the Danube and Rhine rivers to experience the unrivaled personal care, service and luxury of the World’s Most Luxurious River Cruise Line.”
