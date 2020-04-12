Crystal SVP Neumeister Dies After Extended Illness
Toni Neumeister, Crystal’s senior vice president of hotel operations, died late April 11 after an extended health battle, Crystal President and CEO Tom Wolber announced. Neumeister had worked for Crystal for over 25 years and was popular with guests and luxury travel agents.
“Many of you knew Toni well, as he embodied and exemplified the Crystal spirit of warmth and personal care since he joined our company in 1996, always with an easy smile and quick wit,” Wolber said in a statement posted on Facebook and Twitter. “I had the privilege to call Toni a close personal friend for many years and can also attest to his kindness, dedication, loyalty and sense of humor—traits that made him both a pleasure to work with and a tremendous asset to the Crystal team. Toni will be greatly missed and his legacy forever cherished.”
A talented chef, Neumeister began his career with Crystal in 1995, leading the culinary teams on board and then ashore, eventually expanding his leadership to all of the hotel operations. “His sense of innovation and impeccable standards made the Crystal Experience better for both our team and our guests, from the development of new culinary offerings and experiences to fine details that make our guests’ time with us especially memorable,” Wolber’s statement said. “Toni understood deeply the personal connection that makes the Crystal Family what it is, from our offices around the world to every crew member and every guest that steps aboard our ships, and he naturally fostered such connections.”
Wolber said he talked to Neumeister on April 10 and “he still had his sense of humor. He and I joked about the food he was given by the home care team and we laughed.”
Neumeister is survived by his wife, Jacqueline.
The loss felt in the travel industry was expressed on Crysta’s Facebook page.
“We love you Toni. Thank you for always being you and all you did for the Crystal Family. You are a beacon of light for all of us to follow. RIP God Bless You. Jaqueline and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers,” posted Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales.
Scott Kertes, of Vacations by Design at Hartford Holidays in Garden City, N.Y., posted on the line’s Facebook page: “So so sad... Toni was a terrific man... smart, funny, warm and down to earth. I have the fondest memories of our times together and he will be sorely missed. Thoughts and prayers to his family.”
