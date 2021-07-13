Crystal Symphony To Operate Bermuda Cruises From Northeast
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Theresa Norton July 13, 2021
Crystal Cruises will operate seven-night Bermuda cruises from Boston and New York beginning in August on the Crystal Symphony.
The first four voyages will depart round-trip from Flynn Cruiseport Boston beginning on Aug. 22, 2021, followed by nine voyages round-trip from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal beginning on Sept. 24, 2021.
The ship will operate with reduced capacity and requires vaccinations for all guests and crew. Passengers must follow local health guidelines and protocols in Bermuda. The cruises will feature two full days and two nights on the island.
These new voyages replace Crystal Symphony’s previously scheduled 10-night voyages round-trip from Antigua and St. Maarten.
“As the entire travel industry emerges from the restrictions of the global pandemic, flexibility has been key in re-establishing meaningful experiences for travelers. For cruising, in particular, the recent positive developments of ships sailing from U.S. ports have prompted U.S. travelers to show an increased preference for more direct access to luxury cruise options closer to home,” said Crystal President Jack Anderson.
Anderson continued: “We would like to thank our friends in Antigua, St. Maarten and the Caribbean for their partnership as well as their understanding as we make this change. We look forward to calling on these wonderful destinations, as we always have, in future deployments.”
Best-available cruise fares start at $1,999 per guest, including $1,000 “Book Now” savings. Guests also get reduced deposits of $100 per passenger, $125 shipboard credit per passenger, Crystal Society Savings doubling to 5 percent, new-to-Crystal savings of 2.5 percent, and solo fares starting at 125 percent. Travelers with future cruise credits and future cruise payments may redeem them on these sailings.
