Crystal's 2024 World Cruise Is on Sale Now
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Janeen Christoff October 01, 2021
Crystal Cruises has opened reservations for its 2024 World Cruise, "Celebrated Cultures & Treasured Temples."
Guests will sail on board Crystal Serenity from Miami on January 5, 2024, traveling to 22 countries and 49 ports of call. The sailing includes stops in the Panama Canal; Mexico; French Polynesia; the South Pacific; New Zealand; Australia; Indonesia; Sri Lanka; India; the Red Sea; the Suez Canal; and the Mediterranean isles of Cyprus, Crete and Sicily.
The cruise is Crystal's 27th world cruise and nearly circumnavigates the entire globe, providing guests the chance to visit 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, from the striking Buddhas of Mumbai’s Elephanta Caves to the intriguing Land of Frankincense in Oman and the famed Mosaics of Paphos in Cyprus.
The cruise can be booked as a 105-night sailing from Miami to Rome or as an 89-night journey from Los Angeles to Rome—both afford full world cruise benefits. The itinerary is comprised of seven unique 13- to 18-night segments, which can be combined for customized regional explorations affording an exclusive five percent savings.
Fares start at $32,249 per guest, including Air Credit of $1,000 and up to $17,250 Book Now Savings for the full world cruise.
Each guest also receives As You Wish shipboard credits of up to $2,000 per guest as well as a reduced cruise deposit of 15 percent. Guests can choose either Crystal Society Savings of 2.5 percent or New-to-Crystal savings of two percent. Segment fares for the 2024 World Cruise begin at $4,849 including $2,250 Book Now Savings, both per guest, Crystal Society Savings of 2.5 percent or New-to-Crystal savings of two percent.
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Crystal Cruises, Europe, Mediterranean, Asia
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS