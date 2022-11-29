Cunard Announces 2024 Summer & Fall Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cunard Line Lacey Pfalz November 29, 2022
Cunard has unveiled its new itineraries from April 2024 through January 2025, which are going on sale for the public on December 6, 2022.
With 190 new voyages, including Queen Anne’s debut, Cunard’s global voyages offers plenty of transatlantic voyages, plus itineraries visiting the Mediterranean, Scandinavia and more, with opportunities for overnights in cities like Québec and Istanbul.
The Queen Anne, the line’s newest ship, debuts in Europe with a series of itineraries beginning in the spring season of 2024, visiting the British Isles, Scandinavia and the Mediterranean, offering two- to 19-night itineraries visiting destinations like Reykjavik, Gibraltar, Dubrovnik, Malaha, Oslo and more.
The Queen Mary 2 will offer two- to 30-night sailings, including 22 transatlantic crossings, departing from New York, Hamburg, Le Havre, Southampton or Québec.
The Queen Victoria will offer a longer Mediterranean season, from May through October, where guests can enjoy five- to 29-night sailings visiting cities like Istanbul, Athens, Rome, Bruges, Barcelona, Trieste and more.
"Summertime evokes European glamor aboard Cunard ships," said Matt Gleaves, Cunard's VP of Commercial Development, North America. "Whether it's sailing the waters of the Med or navigating through the Greek Isles, guests will see the world in style and comfort. Queen Anne brings even more opportunities to explore remote waterways, iconic cities, and of course all the pleasures that one would expect aboard our new Cunard Queen."
Travel advisors should contact their business development manager or visit OneSource Travel Advisor Center to learn more.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
Award Winning Places to Have Destination Weddings & Honeymoons
-
For more information on Cunard Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS