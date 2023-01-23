Cunard Announces New Rocky Mountaineer Experiences on Alaska Sailings
Travelers booking luxury cruise adventures with Cunard can now add a Rocky Mountaineer train ride when they sail on select itineraries through Alaska on Queen Elizabeth this summer.
Cruise passengers can extend their Alaska voyage with either a four-night pre-voyage train experience or a three-night post-voyage package, depending on the sailing date.
The three-night Rocky Mountaineer tour takes guests on an eastbound journey from Vancouver to Calgary and starts at $2,850 per person, based on double occupancy. The offer is available on two Japan to Alaska voyages (Q318A, Q319) and four Alaska voyages roundtrip out of Vancouver, ranging from 10-11 nights (Q323, Q324, Q325, Q326).
The four-night train tour goes the opposite direction and gives guests an additional day of sightseeing in Banff, with prices starting at $3,250 per person, based on double occupancy. The deal is available on three Alaska voyages roundtrip out of Vancouver ranging from 7-10 nights (Q321, Q322, Q323).
“We are excited to partner with Rocky Mountaineer so our passengers can enjoy the spectacular scenery and Alaskan wildlife in the utmost of luxury both by land and by sea,” Cunard vice president Matt Gleaves said.
Cunard has a full season of adventure scheduled for Queen Elizabeth's summer in Alaska, including the onboard Insights program, Alaska Afternoon Tea, the Ice White Ball and a new dining concept called Frontier, which offers a taste of the state.
Once aboard a Rocky Mountaineer train, travelers will experience glass-dome windows, 180-degree panoramic views, an onboard dining room with a new 2023 menu and full complimentary bar service.
