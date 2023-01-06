Cunard Line Launches 'Treat Yourself, On Us' Wave Season Offer
Cunard Line Laurie Baratti January 06, 2023
Historic, luxury cruise line Cunard just announced the launch of its new "Treat Yourself, On Us" wave season promotion, inviting cruisegoers to start the new year off with special savings.
The limited-time offer runs from January 2 through March 28, 2023, with regular rates discounted as much as 30 percent and perks that include up to $2,000 in onboard credits per stateroom. Onboard credits are applicable toward restaurants, shopping, spa treatments, shore excursions and other services. Guests who book passage in any Princess or Queens Grill Suite cabin also receive inclusive drinks packages, and hotel and dining service charges.
The promotion is available on select 2023 and 2024 itineraries of seven nights or more in duration, scheduled for departure between May 16, 2023, and January 3, 2025. There are eligible sailings available across the line’s entire fleet: its flagship Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and newest vessel (the 249th vessel in its history), Queen Anne.
Itineraries eligible for the limited-time promotion include:
— 2023 Alaska, Asia, Australia, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Mediterranean, Panama Canal and Transatlantic Crossing.
— 2024 Asia, Australia, Europe, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Transatlantic Crossing and World.
Some of Cunard’s Signature Sailings also qualify, including:
— Various eight- to 16-night Western Mediterranean sailings aboard the line's newest vessel, Queen Anne, which feature an optimal mix of days at sea and time in port, giving guests the chance to explore the fascinating histories of Lisbon, Cadiz and Rome.
— Seven- to 12-night Alaskan summer voyages, which will sail roundtrip out of Vancouver aboard Queen Elizabeth in 2023. Itineraries include scenic cruising through the Inside Passage, Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, Tracy Arm Fjord, along with full days spent in several ports, such as Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Sitka and Icy Strait Point. New this year is the line’s partnership with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, leading to Society experts being featured on select voyages.
— East and Westbound Transatlantic Crossings aboard Cunard’s flagship Queen Mary 2, sailing iconic routes between New York City and Southampton, England. Guests spend seven nights at sea as they cross the North Atlantic, during which there’s every opportunity to luxuriate and disconnect from daily stressors. In both 2023 and 2024, Queen Mary 2 will also make Transatlantic Crossings between New York and Hamburg, Germany.
— Sailing roundtrip out of Southampton, from June 25 to July 2, 2023, Queen Victoria will explore Norway’s mesmerizing blue fjords and incredible waterfalls, calling at Kristiansand, Bergen, Geiranger and Haugesund.
