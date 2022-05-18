Cunard Reports Busiest Booking Day in a Decade
Historic cruise line Cunard’s latest ship, the Queen Anne, broke booking records for the line the day its itineraries opened for sale with the busiest booking day in ten years.
Cunard’s three busiest booking periods for the line have occurred since March 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. March 2021 broke booking records when the line returned to service in the United Kingdom. Cunard broke records again when it launched its summer 2023 itineraries, followed by the opening of Queen Anne’s itineraries, when it broke the biggest record across the past ten years.
Queen Anne’s maiden voyage, a seven-night itinerary departing January 4, 2024 from Southampton, has already sold out. Other itineraries include cruises in the Canary Islands, Western Mediterranean, Norwegian fjords and more.
"Since we began to unveil details of our fourth ship, the reaction to Queen Anne from guests and travel advisors alike has been phenomenal," said Matt Gleaves, VP, Commercial, North America and Australasia, Cunard. "The first day of sales shows the incredible strength of demand for our new ship and the Cunard brand is at record levels."
The ship has been making waves since it was announced. The ship will be captained by Cunard’s first female captain, Inger Klein Thorhauge. In addition to this, it’ll offer sailings from Southampton before heading to the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Northern Europe.
The design of the ship’s interior was inspired in part by previous Cunard ships, with designers pulling elements from the cruise line’s historic archives. The line’s 249th ship will feature differing design features across stateroom categories, along with new dining and entertainment experiences for cruisers to enjoy.
For more information about Cunard’s Queen Anne, please click here.
