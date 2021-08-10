Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth Prepares For Return to Sailing
Cunard Line Theresa Norton August 10, 2021
Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth will return to sailing in the U.K. on Aug. 13 after a 17-month break.
“I think I speak for the entire team at Cunard when I say how delighted we are to be returning to what we do best as we get ready to welcome our guests back on board,” said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe. “We know how much our guests have been looking forward to our first voyage and we hope that they fully immerse themselves in the Cunard onboard experience, as they enjoy some of the most stunning coastlines Britain has to offer.”
Following a series of other U.K. voyages, Queen Elizabeth will begin operating internationally again starting in October with a cruise from Southampton to Amsterdam, followed by a 14-night voyage to the Canary Islands and Madeira in November.
Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth. All three offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled transatlantic service between New York and London. The company also offers Grand and World Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia.
