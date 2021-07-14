Danish Company Albatros Expeditions Enters US Market
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton July 14, 2021
A Danish expedition cruise company has entered the U.S. market, seeking to develop relationships with travel advisors.
Albatros Expeditions is offering commissions to travel advisors starting at 10 percent and moving up to 15 percent based on sales thresholds. The company opened a sales office in Miami and can be reached at albatros-expeditions.com/ or 888-691-0620.
On the website, agents are asked to sign up for a travel advisor newsletter and be entered to win a trip for two to Antarctica.
The company just released its first Arctic season on the brand-new Ocean Albatros, a sister ship of the Ocean Victory, with the same environmental performance with the lowest Greenhouse Gases (GHG) emissions per passenger in the industry.
Ocean Albatros has the highest Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6 rating. It was built with dynamic positioning and zero-speed stabilizers. The vessel showcases the X-Bow by Ulstein Design & Solutions, which cuts through the water with minimal disruption. The interior design has Nordic touches as well as environmentally friendly amenities in all staterooms. The ship has three restaurants, including a new Nordic sushi specialty restaurant, an infinity pool, hot tubs, a spa, a gym and a panorama sauna.
“First of all, Ocean Albatros has Tier III compliant engines, the cleanest engines in the world that limit the amount of nitrous oxides,” said Hans Lagerweij, the company’s president. “Secondly, we only burn marine gas oil, which emits less CO2 per ton burned compared to a heavier bunker fuel. Thirdly, the patented and revolutionary Ulstein X-bow is fantastically efficient, especially with surf and in rougher seas. Lastly, Ocean Albatros has a fully optimized compact design, providing comfortable space for 183 guests in only 104 meters length and just over 8,000 gross tonnage.”
Founded in 1985, Albatros Expeditions also is a Greenland expert and will offer seven itineraries in 2023 that will explore the largest national park worldwide on the east side, the Viking history in the south and the authentic settlements with the UNESCO World Heritage Icefjord on the west side.
Albatros offers four itineraries to Svalbard, one of the best places in the world to observe the polar bear in its natural habitat. Two new trips will explore historic and natural locations in the Baltic Sea.
