Discover the Best of the Mediterranean This Year
When deciding on a vacation destination, it’s hard for many travelers to pass up the suggestion of a Mediterranean getaway. Boasting an interesting art scene, a rich history, delicious cuisine and stunning views, this destination checks off all the boxes to fulfill those wanderlust cravings.
A visit to a place with so much to offer needs to be done right, and a Mediterranean cruise with Seabourn will ensure it’s a trip of a lifetime.
Seabourn’s itineraries pay close attention to detail and are hand-crafted to ensure guests have a topnotch experience during their time in the Mediterranean. Travelers get to visit some of the must-see cities like Rome and Athens in addition stopping at off the radar places that large ships aren’t able to access like Bandol and Bonifacio.
Traveling with Seabourn also means having access to unique experiences throughout the vacation. For example, guests can choose to go shopping with a Seabourn chef while learning about the regional markets and various ingredients used in the onboard meals.
Another unique opportunity is listening to guest speakers through Seabourn Conversations. Onboard speakers include historians, naturalists, marine biologists and destinations experts.
Some of the excursions that sit at the top of Seabourn’s favorites list include the following: Dubrovnik Cable Car Ride & A Stroll Through Old Town: A UNESCO Partner Tour, Discover Tangier: Kasbah, Museum & Market and The Best of Cesme, among others.
When a Seabourn cruise arrives in smaller ports with warm, welcoming waters, the captains reveal the retractable marina where guests can take advantage of complimentary watersports right off the ship. From water skiing and windsurfing to pedal boating and other fun activities, Seabourn guests can enjoy time soaking up the sun in between sightseeing.
In addition to the marina, guests are spoiled with several other amenities on board such as sundeck areas, swimming pools, spa services and a mindful living program and oceanfront suites, all while experiencing some of the best service from the staff members.
Travelers can enjoy carefree convenience, as food and drinks are included in the cruise fare and tips are neither required nor expected. Meals and cocktail hours can be enjoyed without worrying about pulling out a purse or wallet at the end.
Whether it’s for a special occasion or a celebration or simply a much-needed vacation, travelers taking a Seabourn cruise through the Mediterranean can expect a luxurious experience creating memories to last a lifetime.
