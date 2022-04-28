Disney Announces Several New Halloween Theme Park Events, Cruise Sailings
For travelers ready to celebrate Halloween already, Disney’s Parks, Experiences, and Products department announced several holiday-themed sailings, events and attractions.
First, Disney Cruise Line (DCL) announced its popular Halloween on the High Seas adventures will feature new experiences for families when they set sail in September and October.
DCL passengers will be the first to experience an all-new character meet and greet opportunity across the fleet during the Halloween sailings, including Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow dressing up as the Sanderson Sisters from the movie Hocus Pocus.
Disney Wish is scheduled to sail its inaugural season of Halloween cruises this fall with a twist, as the ship’s magical Pumpkin Tree—each vessel features the signature attraction—will feature lighter bark, graceful branches and a mystical face influenced by the Cinderella-inspired Grand Hall.
There are several special experiences scheduled for the Halloween on the High Seas sailings, including Mickey's Mouse-querade Party, Halloween Isn't Just For Kids events, Spooky Movies showings, themed food and beverage items, mask-making and a ghostly takeover of ship announcements.
In another Halloween-related announcement, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is returning to Magic Kingdom Park this fall. Running 37 nights between August 12 through October 31, guests are invited to wear their favorite costumes and enjoy the special events at Magic Kingdom Park after normal park operating hours, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
In addition, California’s Disneyland Resort revealed its Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party, would officially return this fall.
Earlier in the week, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock announced during a meeting with community leaders that the park’s hotels and Downtown Disney District would undergo major changes and upgrades over the coming year.
