Disney Cancels Sailings of the Wonder Through June
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli April 06, 2020
Disney Cruise Line has canceled sailings on the Disney Wonder through June of 2020, the company said, in light of the spread of the coronavirus.
Disney had twice previously suspended all cruises, first through April 12 and then through April 28. But the Wonder has had a particularly difficult time. It was reported last week that “a handful of guests” and two crew members tested positive for COVID-19 after not exhibiting symptoms during the cruise.
On Sunday, Cruise Law News reported that the captain of the Disney Wonder announced over the ship’s intercom that 38 crew members on the cruise ship are positive for the virus. Disney said Monday it has notified all guests and crewmembers about the positive COVID-19 cases.
The Disney Wonder had sailings that were scheduled to embark and/or debark in Vancouver beginning April 29. But due to recent regulations issued by the Canadian government not allowing any ship with more than 500 passengers to dock in any Canadian port until July 1, Disney is now contacting guests booked on these sailings to inform them of cancellations.
The following Disney Wonder sailings have officially been canceled:
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 9-Night Hawaiian Cruise from Vancouver
Friday, May 8, 2020 - 10-night Hawaiian Cruise from Honolulu
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 7-Night Alaskan Cruise from Vancouver
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 7-Night Alaskan Cruise from Vancouver
Monday, June 1, 2020 - 7-Night Alaskan Cruise from Vancouver
Monday, June 8, 2020 - 7-Night Alaskan Cruise from Vancouver
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 7-Night Alaskan Cruise from Vancouver
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 7-Night Alaskan Cruise from Vancouver
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 7-Night Alaskan Cruise from Vancouver
Disney is offering guests who previously were booked on the Wonder the choice of a 125 percent future cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of the original sail date, or a full refund. In addition, all sailings to Hawaii have also been canceled due to the utilization of a Vancouver port for embarkation and debarkation.
