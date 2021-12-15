Disney Cruise Line Adds Port Everglades as Second Year-Round Homeport
Disney Cruise Line officially announced a new agreement naming Port Everglades as the company’s second year-round homeport.
On Tuesday, the Broward County Commission was joined by Disney Cruise Line President Thomas Mazloum and Captain Minnie Mouse as they announced a 15-year partnership that includes a minimum of 10.6 million passenger movements and three five-year extension options that could add another 11.25 million passenger movements.
The agreement allows one ship to be homeported in Port Everglades year-round beginning fall 2023, followed by a second ship sailing season voyages in 2025.
“As we expand our fleet of ships and introduce innovative new cruise experiences, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring the magic of Disney to Port Everglades,” Mazloum said. “With a dedicated, specially designed cruise terminal for our guests, we look forward to creating magical memories starting the moment they arrive at this exciting new homeport.”
Adding Port Everglades as a second homeport gives Disney a dedicated terminal in a market with direct highway access and one of the nation’s fastest-growing airports, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The cruise line’s original homeport in Port Canaveral is located in Central Florida.
“We are diversifying our cruise portfolio and will have three major cruise companies sailing from Port Everglades, which will strengthen visitor numbers in support of our hospitality and tourism industry in Broward County,” Port Everglades Director Jonathan Daniels said.
“I extend a special thanks to our County Administrator Bertha Henry and our County Commissioners for their faith and trust,” Daniels continued. “All we need is a little pixie dust to transform Terminal 4 and Disney is ready to sail.”
