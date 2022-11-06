Disney Cruise Line Back in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
For the second straight year, Disney Cruise Line will have a big presence in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Like really big.
Like a float.
After debuting with a float in the nationally televised parade in 2021, Disney Cruise Line will be back again when this year’s parade steps off promptly at 9 a.m. EST on Thanksgiving morning, as usual.
According to Disney Cruise News, this year Disney Cruise Line will again have a float to traverse the city streets in Manhattan in front of millions of parade-watchers.
“This year, our majestic ‘ship’ – inspired by the fantastical style of the Disney Wish – will float through the streets of New York once again, accompanied by an all-new performance in Herald Square,” Disney Cruise Line’s public relations manager Melanie Hager wrote in a Disney Parks blog post.
The float, which will include a live performance, is based on the new ship the Disney Wish, with a performance called “Disney Seas the Adventure.”
Depending on the creativity and extensive nature of the design, parade floats can cost from $30,000 to more than $100,000. But the return on investment is sizable. Between half-a-million and a million people watch the parade live on the streets of Manhattan, and, according to NBC – which broadcasts the parade live from the moment it starts until Santa Claus arrives in front of Macy’s flagship store – the broadcast viewership is routinely 25 million who watch all or part of the parade.
