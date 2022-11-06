Last updated: 01:24 PM ET, Sun November 06 2022

Disney Cruise Line Back in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Disney Cruise Line float will return to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

For the second straight year, Disney Cruise Line will have a big presence in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Like really big.

Like a float.

After debuting with a float in the nationally televised parade in 2021, Disney Cruise Line will be back again when this year’s parade steps off promptly at 9 a.m. EST on Thanksgiving morning, as usual.

According to Disney Cruise News, this year Disney Cruise Line will again have a float to traverse the city streets in Manhattan in front of millions of parade-watchers.

“This year, our majestic ‘ship’ – inspired by the fantastical style of the Disney Wish – will float through the streets of New York once again, accompanied by an all-new performance in Herald Square,” Disney Cruise Line’s public relations manager Melanie Hager wrote in a Disney Parks blog post.

The float, which will include a live performance, is based on the new ship the Disney Wish, with a performance called “Disney Seas the Adventure.”

Depending on the creativity and extensive nature of the design, parade floats can cost from $30,000 to more than $100,000. But the return on investment is sizable. Between half-a-million and a million people watch the parade live on the streets of Manhattan, and, according to NBC – which broadcasts the parade live from the moment it starts until Santa Claus arrives in front of Macy’s flagship store – the broadcast viewership is routinely 25 million who watch all or part of the parade.

