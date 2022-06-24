Disney Cruise Line Honors Make-A-Wish Children as Godchildren of New Disney Wish
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz June 24, 2022
Disney Cruise Line announced today, June 24, that all Make-A-Wish children are honored as godchildren of the line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, which arrived in Port Canaveral earlier this week.
All Make-A-Wish recipients, past, present and future are godchildren of the Disney Wish. There will be no godmother for the Disney Wish, as is usual maritime tradition, but instead, the godchildren are recognized as such. Previous godmothers for Disney ships include Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Tinkerbell and Patty Disney.
During the ship’s future christening ceremony, children who have received wishes from Make-A-Wish will recite the blessing for the Disney Wish.
“Make-A-Wish children and their families are brave, determined, resilient, and some of the most inspirational people you could ever meet,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company. “Wishing is a transformative experience that brings hope and joy, and it is our privilege to proudly recognize children who strive to overcome challenges as our Disney Wish godchildren. Working with Make-A-Wish to support children with critical illnesses and making magic when it is needed most will always be a priority for The Walt Disney Company.”
Disney Cruise Line is also launching a limited-edition merchandise collection benefitting Make-A-Wish. Each purchase donates 10 percent of the price of the item to Make-A-Wish through July 18, 2023. The merchandise will be sold on board the Disney Wish as well as online beginning July 18, 2022.
One stateroom on the new ship has been donated to Make-A-Wish and Give Kids The World Village, raising over $260,000 for the organizations.
Disney and Make-A-Wish have granted over 145,000 wishes to children with critical illnesses across the globe.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS