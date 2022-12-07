Disney Cruise Line Returning to Tropical Destinations in Early 2024
Disney Cruise Line will operate a variety of voyages to tropical destinations in early 2024, including the Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico.
The cruise line has two year-round home ports in Florida, including the first full season of sailings from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, along with voyages from Texas, Louisiana and California.
The Disney Dream will begin early 2024 with an assortment of three- and four-night voyages to the Bahamas and five-night vacations to the Western Caribbean.
All sailings from Florida will include a stop at Castaway Cay, a private Bahamian island exclusively for Disney guests.
The Disney Wish will kick off 2024 with three- and four-night voyages to Nassau, Bahamas, and Castaway Cay departing from Port Canaveral, the homeport about one hour from Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.
Also from Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy will continue seven-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Eastern Caribbean cruises will visit Tortola and St. Thomas, while Western Caribbean itineraries call at Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica.
The Disney Magic will have two limited-time engagements in Galveston in early 2024. After ringing in the New Year from Texas, the ship will embark on four- to six-night Caribbean cruises through the end of January. Upon returning for another month-long stint between March and April, the ship will sail four- to seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean during the spring break period.
New Orleans will welcome the Disney Magic back for a second consecutive year in February 2024 with four-, five- and seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.
After returning from its inaugural season in Australia and New Zealand, the Disney Wonder will arrive in San Diego in March 2024 for three- to seven-night voyages to Mexico, including Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Ensenada, along with Catalina Island off the California coast.
