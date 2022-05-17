Last updated: 10:20 AM ET, Tue May 17 2022

Disney Cruise Line Returns to Alaska

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Donald Wood May 17, 2022

Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wonder.
Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wonder. (photo via Disney Cruise Line Media)

Disney Cruise Line departed from Vancouver on Monday as the company celebrated its anticipated return to Alaska sailings.

Disney Wonder is scheduled to visit ports of call in Alaska this summer, combining the grandeur of “The Last Frontier” with the luxuries of a Disney cruise vacation. The cruise line provided a time-lapse video of its return to Alaska.

The Disney Wonder will offer five-, seven- or nine-night itineraries based out of Vancouver and provide guests with themed entertainment and authentic experiences for the whole family. Passengers can also explore glaciers, search for whales, watch an entertaining woodchopping show, zipline through a rainforest and more.

Disney Wonder is scheduled to return to Alaska for the 2022 and 2023 summer seasons and explore the region’s breathtaking natural vistas, glaciers and wildlife. Departing from Vancouver, most of the seven-night cruises will visit Dawes Glacier, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan.

Last month, Disney released itineraries for next Summer 2023 for each of its five vessels, with Disney Dream’s inaugural sailing through Europe next summer with itineraries ranging from Barcelona to Rome and even a seven-night cruise through the Greek Isles.

The Disney Wish, Disney Fantasy and Disney Magic will all be based in the Caribbean with an array of itineraries from three- to ten-night sailings. The Disney Wish’s home port is Port Canaveral, as well as the Disney Fantasy, while the Disney Magic will call Miami its home port.

