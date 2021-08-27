Disney Cruise Line Reveals New Details About AquaMouse Aboard Disney Wish
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Patrick Clarke August 27, 2021
Disney Cruise Line has revealed additional details about its newest ship set to debut next year, Disney Wish, specifically AquaMouse, the first-ever Disney attraction at sea.
On Friday, the company shared more specifics on the second of the ride's two shows, "Swiss Meltdown," revealing that guests will be invited to join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a mountain sledding excursion. "When the sun comes out and the snow begins to melt, you'll be off on a frantic dash to the mountaintop while trying to avoid obstacles like avalanches, leaky rock walls and waterfalls," says Danny Handke, senior creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering.
Swiss Meltdown is inspired by the Emmy Award-winning "Mickey Mouse" short, "Yodelberg," with composer Christopher Willis adapting his score from the episode for the ride.
"There are many fun Disney easter eggs to catch during a ride on AquaMouse, such as an appearance by the abominable snowman from the Disneyland attraction Matterhorn Bobsleds," added Handke. "One of my favorite details is that Chip and Dale are hiding in each show, hitchhiking their way to Disney’s private island of Castaway Cay. Good luck trying to spot them amid the 60-plus water blasters, misters and pop jets that you’ll encounter along the way."
Disney previously announced that the ride's original show will be called "Scuba Scramble," inspired by "The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse" animated shorts and immersing guests in an underwater adventure with Mickey and Minnie through show scenes and special effects.
Disney Wish is slated to set sail on its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022. For more information, visit disneycruise.com.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS