Disney Cruise Line Reveals Opening Date for New Island Destination in the Bahamas
March 09, 2023
Disney Cruise Line will introduce a new island destination – Lighthouse Point – on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas in the summer of 2024.
The eco-friendly destination, which is being designed with input from local artists and advisors, will include a Bahamian art and culture pavilion; a gaming pavilion a volleyball court and gaga ball pit; watercraft and bicycle rentals; nature trails for hiking and biking; and a family water play area with two slides, water drums, fountains and a dedicated space for toddlers.
The eastern portion of Lighthouse Point will feature a family beach in close proximity to dining and recreational activities, while the northern side will be the site for an adults-only beach with easy access to food and beverage outlets, and six private cabanas available via reservations.
Upward of 90 percent of Lighthouse Point’s electricity will be generated by solar power, its pier is being created to minimize or eradicate the need for dredging, and walkways will limit the impact on land.
“Lighthouse Point is a place of extraordinary natural beauty, so our goal has always been to create designs that accentuate its qualities in an organic way,” said Kevin Thomas, creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering. “We’re focused on low-density, sustainable development that protects and preserves the environment, allowing the site’s biodiversity to shine.”
Beach essentials, such as towels, chairs and umbrellas, lunch and tram transportation will be provided for guests visiting Lighthouse Point.
New port adventures are currently under development.
“At Disney Cruise Line, we have a deep appreciation for the Bahamian community,” said Sharon Siskie, Disney Cruise Line’s senior vice president and general manager.
“We are connected in many ways, including our shared values of storytelling and hospitality.
