Disney Cruise Line to Feature Incredibles Attraction on Disney Wish
November 04, 2021
Disney Cruise Line announced that when its newest ship, Disney Wish, debuts in summer 2022, it will feature a super-powered family competition based on the characters of Pixar’s “The Incredibles.”
The Incredi-Games! will be located in Hero Zone, a futuristic sports arena where Disney passengers will experience a new kind of active family play. The new attraction will be an interactive game show that dares families to take on an obstacle course with physical challenges themed to the powers of the Parr family and their friend Frozone.
Guests onboard Disney Wish will be able to test their strength by busting through a “brick” wall during Mr. Incredible’s Power Punch. They will also enjoy Jack-Jack’s Whack-A Rac, which pits players against Rocky and his raccoon friends.
Additional events in the competition attraction include Elastigirl’s Stretch-O-Rama, Dash’s Mad Dash Mayhem, Violet’s Force Field Swing, Frozone’s Ice Slide and more.
The game show-style experience will feature high-energy hosts, adrenaline-pumping music, special effects and more, with an abundance of balcony viewing space for spectators to admire the feats of their fellow cruisers.
The Hero Zone of Disney Wish will also be the new home of the popular Disney Cruise Line experience Jack-Jack’s Incredible Diaper Dash! The competition will offer children the chance to compete for the title of Diaper Dash Champion as they speed-crawl across a 20-foot track amid the cheers of family, friends and fellow travelers.
Last month, Disney Cruise Line unveiled new experiences for children of all ages on Disney Wish, including “Star Wars: Cargo Bay,” Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck and The Hideaway.
“With even more spaces, stories and characters than ever before, the stage is set for a line-up of truly remarkable new experiences for children aboard the Disney Wish,” Disney Cruise Line vice president Jim Urry said.
“We’re combining renowned Disney entertainment, expertly developed programming and imaginative storytelling to put kids in the center of their own adventures right alongside some of Disney’s most beloved characters, like Mickey Mouse, Chewbacca, Black Panther, Rapunzel, Belle, Anna and Elsa, and more,” Urry continued.
