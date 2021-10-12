Disney Cruise Line to Return to Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico in 2023
Disney Cruise Line will return to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and the Mexican Riviera in early 2023, the company announced today.
The sailings to the Bahamas will include a trip to Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.
DCL ships will depart from Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida; New Orleans; Galveston, Texas; and San Diego.
Bookings are open to the public next week on October 21.
For the Florida departures, two ships will sail from Port Canaveral near Orlando, Florida, and a third ship will depart from Miami. Every cruise from Florida includes a visit to Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay.
Departing from Port Canaveral, the new Disney Wish will sail into 2023 with three- and four-night voyages to Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay.
Also from Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy will begin the year with seven-night sailings to several destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Plus, one unique eight-night sailing includes two days in Bermuda.
From Miami, the Disney Dream will embark on an assortment of four- and five-night cruises to locales including Grand Cayman, Nassau, Castaway Cay and Cozumel, Mexico. Even more private island enjoyment is on deck with one special five-night cruise that includes two stops at Castaway Cay.
In January and February, the Disney Magic will sail from Galveston, Texas, on a variety of four-, five-, six- and seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean. Tropical ports of call on these sailings include Grand Cayman as well as Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico.
In February and March, the Disney Magic is “going down the bayou” for the first time during a debut season in New Orleans. Departing from the heart of the The Big Easy, along the mighty Mississippi River, the four-, five- and six-night sailings will call on the tropical destinations of Grand Cayman and Cozumel.
All early 2023 Disney Magic voyages include two or three days at sea to enjoy the offerings on the ship.
The Disney Wonder will return to the West Coast, sailing from San Diego in April and May. Sailings from San Diego will range in length from three to seven nights. Some sailings to the Baja peninsula will call on Ensenada, and many departures will include a visit to Cabo San Lucas.
