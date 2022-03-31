Disney Cruise Line’s New Ship Reaches Construction Milestone
Donald Wood March 31, 2022
The Disney Cruise Line reached another milestone in the nearly two-year construction of the new Disney Wish.
The newest Disney vessel left the Meyer Werft shipyard on a journey to reach open water for the first time. The ship is the first of three in the new Triton class, with two more yet-to-be-named vessels to be built and delivered in 2024 and 2025.
The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on July 14, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.
In February, Disney Wish hit the water for the first time when it floated out of an enclosed building dock in Papenburg, Germany. The construction milestone was celebrated in Disney style with fireworks, musical fanfare and a special appearance by Captain Minnie Mouse.
Last year, Disney Cruise Line announced Disney Wish would debut with two new performances, including the beloved tale of “The Little Mermaid.”
