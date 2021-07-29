Disney Reveals More Details for Adult-Only Spaces Aboard Disney Wish
Adults will have just as much fun onboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Wish, as kids. With all-new spa experiences, themed lounges, adults-only areas and specialty dining this ship is geared to kids of all ages.
Disney Cruise Line is known for creating exceptional adults-only areas onboard each of its cruise ships, from the Quiet Cove Pool area to the renowned Palo Steakhouse. But they are upping the ante with the new Disney Wish, debuting in summer 2022.
Each venue on the ship is immersed with its own storyline.
Adults can relax in lounges like the Keg & Compass, Nightingale’s, The Bayou or the highly anticipated Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge.
The Keg & Compass is a pub themed to be reminiscent of Norse Sea folklore. Intricate carvings, portholes and an expansive mystical sea map covers the ceiling. Be on the lookout for favorite characters like Ursula and Moana in the painting while enjoying exclusive craft brews and watching live sports.
Nightingales will feature hand-crafted cocktails and exquisite wines that guests can enjoy while listening to the piano. This modern lounge takes its inspiration from the Grand Hall.
Less formal is The Bayou where visitors are transported to New Orleans and the surrounding marshland. Bronze statues of Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen welcome guests as they enjoy specialty coffees, beignets and adult-only beverages. Live entertainment is also expected to take place here.
The Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge will be strictly for adults in the nighttime hours as they embark on a well-appointed spaceship complete with signature drinks. Guests are sure to be captivated as they jump through hyperspace touring the galaxy.
Two adults-only restaurants will also be available – Palo Steakhouse and Enchante. Palo Steakhouse builds upon the iconic Italian restaurant Palo aboard other Disney Cruise Line ships. Three-Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement will be at the helm in Enchante giving diners an unmatched fine dining experience.
During the day, adults can relax at the Quiet Cove Pool District which is reserved for those 18 years and older or at the all-new Outdoor Oasis at Senses Spa.
Equipped with whirlpools, loungers and more, adults can truly relax in tranquility. Guests can continue to be pampered at the Untangled Salon or Hook’s Barbery. But be sure to check out Hook’s Barbery even if you don’t plan on getting a trim though as this unique space is home to a hidden bar with hosted tastings.
