Drinks Are Currently Included on Windstar Tahiti Sailings

Set sail in Tahiti with Windstar Cruises.
The cruise line has a number of popular options for travelers looking to explore French Polynesia that it has developed in partnership with Tourism Tahiti.
Guests can explore as many as eight islands on seven-, 10- or 11-day sailings that make it easy for travelers to make the journey to Tahiti. Each package includes the cruise, airfare from LAX, hotel accommodation and, for a limited time, the Captain’s Exclusive Beverage Package.
The Dreams of Tahiti cruise is a seven-day itinerary that sails roundtrip from Papeete, calling in Moorea, Raiatea, Tahaa, Bora Bora and Huahine.
Prices start at $4,799 and include the cruise, airfare and hotel accommodations as well as the special beverage package.
The Tahiti and the Tuamotu Islands sailings are 10- and 11-day sailings that include a visit to the Fakarava UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and call in Tiputa, Rangiroa, Tahaa, Bora Bora, Huahine and Moorea. The cruise sails roundtrip from Papeete.
Prices start at $6,399 and include the cruise, airfare and hotel accommodations as well as the beverage package.
Sailings are onboard the four-masted sailing ship, the Wind Spirit, or the newly upgraded Star Breeze, an all-suite power yacht.
To take advantage of these deals, travelers need to book by December 31, 2020.
