Last updated: 11:44 AM ET, Mon December 05 2022

Emerald Cruises Expands 2023 Europe River Cruise Lineup

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Emerald Cruises Theresa Norton December 05, 2022

Emerald Cruises, Emerald Radiance, river cruises Portugal
The Emerald Radiance in Portugal. (photo via Emerald Cruises)

In response to increased demand, Emerald Cruises added four more 2023 sailing dates to three of its most popular river cruise itineraries.

Two new dates have been added to Christmas markets cruises – an eight-day voyage on the Rhine departing on December 16, 2023, and an eight-day Danube cruise departing on November 24, 2023. Fares for the November 24 sailing start from $3,395 per person, based on double occupancy, while the December 16 sailing starts at $3,395.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Princess Cruises - Diamond Princess

Princess Cruises Returning to Japan With MedallionClass Service

Marina cruise ship

Oceania Cruises Opens Bookings for 33-Day Eastern...

American Song, river ship, mississippi river, mississippi river cruises, American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines' 2023 Offerings Include New Ships,...

Cunard Line, Queen Anne, new cruise ship

Cunard Announces 2024 Summer & Fall Itineraries

Two more departures were added in November for the eight-day “Secrets of the Douro” roundtrip from Porto. The Douro Valley is lined with vineyards while included excursions offer a visit to an 18th century vineyard estate in Quinta do Tedo, a canoeing excursion in Régua, a guided tour of Salamanca and dinner at Quinta da Pacheca wine estate. Two new sailings depart November 18 and 25, 2023, with fares starting at $3,695 per person, double occupancy.

Emerald Cruises offers river and yacht cruises on three continents. Emerald Azzurra, the line’s first ocean-going vessel which debuted in March 2022, is a 100-guest, luxury yacht sailing the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Red Seas, and, new for the 2023-24 season, the Caribbean and Central America. Emerald Sakara will be the brand’s second luxury yacht and launches in 2023.

On the rivers, Emerald Cruises sails eight branded Star-Ships in Europe and one on the Mekong. The brand offers a focus on active shore excursions and onboard wellness offerings through its signature EmeraldACTIVE program. Emerald Cruises is part of Scenic Group, which includes Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Mayflower Cruises & Tours, and Evergreen Tours in Australia.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Emerald Cruises, Europe, Germany, Austria, Portugal

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Holland America Line, HAL, Pinnacle, Koningsdam

Holland America Line Offering 10% Back on Holiday Gift Card...

Holland America Line

Cruise Ship Passenger Dies, Others Injured After 'Rogue Wave' Incident

Princess Cruises Returning to Japan With MedallionClass Service

Princess Cruises Adding New Privileges To Premium All-Inclusive Packages

Celebrity Cruises Records Largest Booking Day Ever

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS