Emerald Cruises Launches Two-Week Bonus Sale
Lacey Pfalz February 10, 2022
Those who’d like to book a 2022 or 2023 river or yacht cruise from Emerald Cruises can now save up to $1,000 per couple with the line’s 2-Week Bonus Sale, available to book February 14-25.
The sale can be combined with the line’s other sale for added savings. Guests who book most Southeast Asia and Europe river cruises for 2022 or 2023 can save $500 on eight to fourteen-day sailings or $1,000 on sailings of fifteen days or more. The sale also includes sailings on the line’s newest ship, the Emerald Azzurra, on select itineraries in the Red Sea, Black Sea or Indian Ocean.
Emerald Cruises offers eight river ships in waterways across Europe, as well as one in Russia and another in the Mekong. The Emerald Azzurra will debut this March and is the line’s first superyacht and ocean-going vessel. The Emerald Sakara is the Azzurra’s sister superyacht and will debut in 2023 to sail to the Seychelles.
Guests can also save an extra ten percent when they pay in full twelve months prior to their departure date. All bookings made by March 31, 2022 comes with a Flexible Booking Policy that ensures guests can reschedule their cruise to a different departure date or itinerary up to 60 days prior to departure without paying a penalty.
