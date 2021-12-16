Emerald Cruises Offers More Wave Season Savings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Emerald Cruises Theresa Norton December 16, 2021
Emerald Cruises has announced the latest phase of its Wave Season campaign, which offers savings up to $3,500 per couple on river cruises and up to 25 percent on yacht voyages booked by March 31.
The promotion, called “It’s Your Time to Travel,” is good on a wide array of small-ship ocean and river sailings that span three continents, including the line’s newest vessel, superyacht Emerald Azzurra.
Guests booking select 2022 or 2023 Europe or Southeast Asia river cruises can save up to $2,500 per couple on any suite, depending on the length of sailing. Guests booking 2022 sailings qualify for an extra savings of up to $1,000 per couple when booking a Panorama Balcony Suite on the Horizon Deck (in Europe) and Horizon or Pool deck cabin (Asia) for a total possible savings of $3,500 per couple.
Those who book the soon-to-launch superyacht Emerald Azzurra in 2022 can save up to 15 percent and receive a complimentary drinks package including all beer, wine and spirits on select sailings. Additionally, guests paying in full at the time of booking will receive an additional savings of $500 per couple.
Those booking a 2023 sailing on Emerald Azzurra or its sister superyacht, Emerald Sakara, can save up to 25 percent when paying in full 12 months prior to departure.
All bookings come with the line’s flexible booking policy allowing guests to defer travel plans and transfer to an alternate departure date or itinerary up to 60 days prior to departure with no Emerald fees. Those looking for additional security can purchase the new Platinum Protection Plan, which provides coverage for guests who may fall ill or whose travel plans are affected by COVID-19.
Emerald Azzurra, the line’s first ocean-going vessel set to debut in early 2022, is a 100-guest, luxury superyacht that will sail in the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black and Red seas. Emerald Sakara will add the Seychelles to the destination lineup in 2023.
On the rivers, Emerald Cruises sails eight Star-Ships in Europe and one on the Mekong, as well as a chartered river ship sailing the Russian waterways (MS Nizhny Novgorod).
For more information, click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more information on Emerald Cruises, Europe, Asia, Mediterranean, Russia
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS